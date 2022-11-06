Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of FORD opened at $1.22 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

