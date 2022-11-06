Fountainhead AM LLC Buys 1,399 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 29,093,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,001,875. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $124.50.

