Fountainhead AM LLC Invests $4.45 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 188,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.27 on Friday, hitting $377.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,447. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

