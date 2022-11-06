Fountainhead AM LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fountainhead AM LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 724.3% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

CVX stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,491,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,937. The company has a market capitalization of $360.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

