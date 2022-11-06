Fountainhead AM LLC Makes New $643,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,170,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,647. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

