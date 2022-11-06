Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 101.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,096,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth approximately $36,718,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,337.0% in the first quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 649,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,576,000 after buying an additional 623,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of FOX by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 550,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,056,000 after acquiring an additional 506,637 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

