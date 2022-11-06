FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $31.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,754 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,778,000 after acquiring an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in FOX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after acquiring an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FOX by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,977,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,580,000 after acquiring an additional 341,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

