Frax Share Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for about $7.05 or 0.00033250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $114.35 million and $5.53 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

