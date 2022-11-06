FTX Token (FTT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $532.88 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $532.88 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $22.36 or 0.00105496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.09 or 0.00594294 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,567.65 or 0.30955810 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,025,776 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.