Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Function X has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $100.93 million and approximately $615,943.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.
Buying and Selling Function X
