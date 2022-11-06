Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLMD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Maxim Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

GLMD opened at $0.37 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.