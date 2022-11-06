Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Takes $1.42 Million Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises 2.4% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 64.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after purchasing an additional 830,401 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at about $14,272,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 48.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,283,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 418,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 222.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 485,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 334,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 29.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,095,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,197,000 after acquiring an additional 248,375 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.35. 608,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,950. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.84. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on FTAI. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

