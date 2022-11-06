Gas Price Tops $2.51 (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00011993 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $25.41 million and $9.39 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Gas Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
