Geegoopuzzle Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.23 Billion (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $19.92 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $8.21 or 0.00039327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,869.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007608 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00048023 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000366 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022995 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004740 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00247668 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

