GG TOKEN Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $130.38 million and approximately $3,970.00 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About GG TOKEN

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.10740563 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,435.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

