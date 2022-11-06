Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

