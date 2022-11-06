GMX (GMX) Price Tops $38.70 on Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One GMX token can now be bought for about $38.70 or 0.00185000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $309.28 million and $9.13 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GMX has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00587901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.22 or 0.30622794 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000308 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

