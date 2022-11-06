Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12), reports. The business had revenue of $278.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.92 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.79. 421,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,653. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 73.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 119.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CBRE Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

