good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Lowered to C$0.50

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
good natured Products Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of CVE GDNP opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.56. The company has a market cap of C$56.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. good natured Products has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38.
good natured Products Company Profile
