good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Lowered to C$0.50

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE GDNP opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.56. The company has a market cap of C$56.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. good natured Products has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including bins, totes and crates, and food storage and bin liners; pallet stretch wraps, rollstocks, and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

