GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. GoPro also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.57.

GoPro Price Performance

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 4,647,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $764.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in GoPro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 72,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GoPro by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 169,135 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,212,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 232,011 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 549,427 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

