Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 3.1 %
GLDD opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.83.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
