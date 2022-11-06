Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

GLDD opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.5% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

