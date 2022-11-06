Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.31. 17,541,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,080,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

