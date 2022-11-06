Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $175,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $318,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

HPE stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,930,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,319,360. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

