Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,664,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.