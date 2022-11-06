Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,904,000 after buying an additional 1,990,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,774,000 after buying an additional 918,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,458,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,592,000 after buying an additional 350,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,030,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,524,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 64,338,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,489,258. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $27.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

