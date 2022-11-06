Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $67.69 on Friday, hitting $938.57. 1,340,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $874.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $837.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 174.78 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,711.02.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

