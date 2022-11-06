Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 542,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 68.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,644,000 after purchasing an additional 538,999 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $16,081,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,663. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,823,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,823,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

