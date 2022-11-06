GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $442.80 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $442.80 million and approximately $51,418.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006628 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008151 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

