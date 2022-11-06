GYEN (GYEN) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One GYEN token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $36.53 million and $54,048.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00597330 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,614.86 or 0.31113944 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000283 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

