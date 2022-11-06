Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

