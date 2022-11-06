Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 243,322 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 169,732 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Trading Up 4.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,184,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432,213. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

