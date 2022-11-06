Hamel Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.85. 4,125,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,091. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The company has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

