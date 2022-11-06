Hamel Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

