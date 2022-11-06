Hamel Associates Inc. Has $9.79 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 3.9% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $248.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,535. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.21 and its 200 day moving average is $240.79. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

