Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 491,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $46,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 414,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 146.8% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.24.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.58. 11,035,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,651,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

