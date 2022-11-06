Hamel Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,117 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Target by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 9.8% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Target by 7.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,058. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.55. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

