Hamel Associates Inc. Takes $1.95 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after buying an additional 1,615,114 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89.

The firm also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

