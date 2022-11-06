Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $83.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $90.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

