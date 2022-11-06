Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 7,014 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BDN. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE BDN opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

