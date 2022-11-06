Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Terex worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Terex by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Terex to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:TEX opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

