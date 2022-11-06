Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,416.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,431 shares of company stock worth $3,071,993. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

