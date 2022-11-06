Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of WD-40 worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in WD-40 by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 27.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WD-40 by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,684,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $158.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of -0.21. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.27 and its 200 day moving average is $183.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

