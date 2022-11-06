Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 37.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $104.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.