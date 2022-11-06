Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NYSE:NKE opened at $95.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

