Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.