Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eastman Chemical Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

