Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 148 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,858,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $154.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $229.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on EGP. BTIG Research dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.89.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

