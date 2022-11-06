Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $46.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Harley-Davidson news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.