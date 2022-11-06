Head to Head Comparison: Giga-tronics (GIGA) vs. Its Competitors

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Giga-tronics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Giga-tronics
|-35.33%
|-255.96%
|-37.55%
|Giga-tronics Competitors
|-0.05%
|-12.10%
|2.01%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Giga-tronics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Giga-tronics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Giga-tronics Competitors
|38
|346
|654
|9
|2.61
Risk & Volatility
Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ competitors have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Giga-tronics
|$9.03 million
|-$2.71 million
|-1.36
|Giga-tronics Competitors
|$595.74 million
|$87.57 million
|-1.70
Giga-tronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Giga-tronics competitors beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
Giga-tronics Company Profile
Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.