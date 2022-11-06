Head-To-Head Contrast: BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) & Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of BayCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BayCom alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BayCom and Kentucky Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

BayCom presently has a consensus target price of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.56%. Given BayCom’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

This table compares BayCom and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 22.02% 8.05% 0.94% Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BayCom and Kentucky Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $92.88 million 2.77 $20.69 million $1.94 9.94 Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.91 $11.70 million N/A N/A

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Summary

BayCom beats Kentucky Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BayCom

(Get Rating)

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

About Kentucky Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.