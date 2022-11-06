Head to Head Contrast: Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) vs. Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) and Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Luxottica Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.38 $182.00 million N/A N/A Luxottica Group $10.34 billion 2.62 $1.17 billion $2.29 24.37

Luxottica Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bausch + Lomb.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch + Lomb 0 4 10 0 2.71 Luxottica Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bausch + Lomb and Luxottica Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.78%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bausch + Lomb is more favorable than Luxottica Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Bausch + Lomb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Luxottica Group shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Luxottica Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Luxottica Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch + Lomb 1.54% 4.59% 3.21% Luxottica Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bausch + Lomb beats Luxottica Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments, as well as for the treatment of eye conditions, such as glaucoma, ocular hypertension, and retinal diseases; and contact lenses for therapeutic use. The Surgical segment provides tools and technologies for the treatment of cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Luxottica Group

(Get Rating)

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses. This segment offers its products under proprietary brands, such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli, Arnette, and Vogue Eyewear; and licensed brands, including Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Bulgari, Chanel, Coach, Dolce&Gabbana, DKNY, Michael Kors, Paul Smith Spectacles, Prada, Miu Miu, Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren, Ralph, Starck Eyes, Tiffany & Co, Tory Burch, Valentino, Versace, and Ferrari. The Retail Distribution segment operates prescription eyewear stores primarily under its retail brands, including LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Pearle Vision, OPSM, Laubman & Pank, GMO, David Clulow, Salmoiraghi & Viganò, Ray-Ban, Oakley and Vault, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli, Ilori Optical, and Optical Shop of Aspen; and licensed brands, such as Sears Optical and Target Optical. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 9,000 stores. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. As of October 1, 2018, Luxottica Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica.

